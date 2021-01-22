 

Jushi Holdings Inc.’s BEYOND / HELLO to Open Its 14th Dispensary Nationally and Fourth in Illinois BEYOND / HELLO Bloomington

BEYOND / HELLO Bloomington to Begin Serving Adult-Use Cannabis Consumers on Jan. 26, 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced it will open its 16th dispensary nationally and fourth retail location in Illinois: BEYOND / HELLO Bloomington. The new store location will begin serving adult-use cannabis customers on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

“A year after Illinois’ adult-use program launched, legal cannabis sales surpassed more than $1 billion,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi. “Located in one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in Illinois that’s home to two universities, our second retail location in Bloomington-Normal and fourth in the state will help us meet the unprecedented consumer demand for cannabis products in the Prairie State. As we move into the New Year, we will also continue to broaden access to high-quality cannabis products as well as explore new growth opportunities in Illinois that deliver value to our patients, customers and shareholders.”

BEYOND / HELLO Bloomington, conveniently located near two universities, will begin serving customers on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Customers can shop for adult-use cannabis products in-store and through its online shopping experience at www.beyond-hello.com, which enables consumers to view real-time pricing and product availability, and then reserve products for convenient in-store pickup.

BEYOND / HELLO Bloomington carries high-quality, adult-use cannabis brands and products, including flower, extracts, edibles, vapes, topicals, tinctures, sublinguals and merchandise. Its expertly trained staff is also available during normal store hours to help adult-use customers identify and select the best cannabis products to meet their various needs and desires. The licensed storefront is ADA accessible, LGBTQ+ friendly and offers a standing 10% discount to seniors and veterans and active military service people with identification. In addition, Illinois medical marijuana patients can continue to shop at BEYOND / HELLO Normal during normal store hours.

