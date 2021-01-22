BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Announces Completion of $30 million ATM Offering
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) today announced that it completed a $30 million sale (before commission and other fees) of its
common stock through its “at-the market” (“ATM”) offering program previously disclosed. The offering was upsized by $5 million from the previous announcement. The Company intends to use the net
proceeds for working capital, general corporate purposes, other capital expenditures and new restaurant expansion.
This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any shares of the Company.
About BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (“BJ’s”) is a national brand with brewhouse roots and a menu where craft matters. BJ’s broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ’s EnLIGHTened Entrees including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie dessert. BJ’s has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996, and takes pride in serving BJ’s award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in five states and by independent third party craft brewers. The BJ’s experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ’s owns and operates 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of our 210 restaurants remains temporarily closed, 133 of our restaurants are serving guests in our dining rooms in a limited capacity, 16 of our restaurants are serving guests only on the patio or in other outdoor seating, and 60 of our restaurants are operating in a take-out and delivery only capacity, all while adhering to social distancing protocols, and hours are limited. For more BJ’s information, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com.
