 

Legato Merger Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $205,000,000 Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.01.2021, 22:30  |  35   |   |   

New York, NY, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legato Merger Corp.(NASDAQ: LEGOU) (the “Company”) announced today that it consummated its upsized initial public offering of 20,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit generating total gross proceeds of $205,000,000.  The units were listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “LEGOU” and began trading on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.  Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “LEGO” and “LEGOW,” respectively.

EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. acted as the sole book running manager for the offering. I-Bankers Securities, Inc. acted as co-manager.  The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,075,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained, when available, from EarlyBirdCapital, Inc., 366 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, Attn: Investor Relations, 212-661-0200. Copies are also available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website, www.sec.gov.

Registration statements relating to these securities have been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 19, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Legato Merger Corp. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company’s efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to any particular industry or geographic region, although the Company currently intends to focus on target businesses in the renewables, infrastructure, engineering and construction and industrial industries.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.  Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts.  Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements.  The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Contact:
David D. Sgro
Chief Executive Officer 
Legato Merger Corp.
212-319-7676


Legato Merger Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Legato Merger Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $205,000,000 Initial Public Offering New York, NY, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Legato Merger Corp.(NASDAQ: LEGOU) (the “Company”) announced today that it consummated its upsized initial public offering of 20,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit generating total gross proceeds of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Hexagon Purus selected by New Flyer as partner for hydrogen bus market in North America
Pfizer und BioNTech erzielen Vereinbarung mit COVAX für Vorabkauf von Impfstoff zur Bekämpfung ...
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in Japan for the Prophylactic Treatment of ...
Immutep Quarterly Activities Report
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Final Summary on Accelerated Warrants
Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell to be Featured on Yahoo Finance
Mydecine Innovations Group Included in First-Ever Psychedelics ETF
Mineworx Announces Rights Offering and Proposed Share Consolidation
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.01.21
Legato Merger Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $205,000,000 Initial Public Offering