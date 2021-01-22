 

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Appoints Benjamin Leung and Scot Thompson as Co-Managers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.01.2021, 22:56  |  64   |   |   

Today, Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE: DEX) (the “Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange–listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “DEX,” announced that, effective January 22, 2021, Benjamin Leung and Scot Thompson will be appointed as co-managers for the Fund. Mr. Leung and Mr. Thompson will join Åsa Annerstedt, Adam H. Brown, Liu-Er Chen, Chris Gowlland, Jens Hansen, Allan Saustrup Jensen, Claus Juul, Nikhil G. Lalvani, Stefan Löwenthal, John P. McCarthy, Klaus Petersen, Michael G. Wildstein, and Jürgen Wurzer in making day-to-day investment decisions for the Fund.

Benjamin Leung is the co-head of the Macquarie Systematic Investments (MSI) team, a role he assumed in August 2014. In addition to the day-to-day management of the global portfolios, he is also the head of research, responsible for driving the continual evolution of the systematic investment process. Leung joined the MSI team in May 2005 as a quantitative analyst, where his responsibilities included the development and maintenance of various quantitative models. Following his successful efforts to expand the quantitative capability to international markets, he formed the foundation of the current systematic investment approach. Prior to joining the MSI team, he worked as a software engineer for Macquarie’s Investment Banking Group Information Services Division in Sydney. Leung received a Bachelor of Engineering with Honours and a Masters in Commerce from the University of New South Wales.

Scot Thompson is the co-head of the Macquarie Systematic Investments (MSI) team, a role he assumed in August 2014. His responsibilities include the day-to-day management of the global portfolios, oversight of the trading function, development of new strategies, and client engagement. From June 2003 to August 2014, Thompson was the equities head of product, responsible for product design, development, and client relationships for the firm’s Australian and global equities product range. Before that, he was a member of the firm’s private equity fund-of-fund and performance analytics teams. Prior to joining Macquarie in November 2001 as a quantitative performance analyst, he worked on the performance analytics team for Cogent Investment Administration, where he was responsible for investment performance and attribution reporting for a variety of clients over all asset classes. Thompson also work in civil engineering before moving to finance, working for several Australian companies as a project manager focusing on underground installations, quarrying, and mining. He received a Bachelor of Civil Engineering from the University of Sydney and a Master of Applied Finance from Macquarie University.

Seite 1 von 2


DE ENHANCED GLB/COM jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Appoints Benjamin Leung and Scot Thompson as Co-Managers Today, Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE: DEX) (the “Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange–listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “DEX,” announced that, effective January 22, 2021, Benjamin Leung and Scot Thompson will be …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Coty Announces Stéphane Delbos as New Chief Procurement Officer
Pfizer and BioNTech Reach Agreement with COVAX for Advance Purchase of Vaccine to Help Combat ...
Bentley Systems Announces Pricing and Upsize of Private Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
PolarityTE, Inc. Announces Exercise of Warrants for Gross Proceeds of $7.67 Million
General Mills Announces Early Participation Results of and Amendments to Exchange Offer
GigCapital2 Announces $285M Capital Raise as Part of Business Combination With UpHealth Holdings, ...
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
XPeng to deploy Amap’s 3rd-gen in-car navigation system
Titan Medical Announces Filing of Final Short Form Prospectus
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
IBM Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Distributions
28.12.20
Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940: DEX