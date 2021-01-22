 

Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast February 4, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.01.2021, 23:02  |  18   |   |   

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE), a leading provider of high quality, trusted, local news and information, and a major platform for advertising in 77 markets, has scheduled an audio webcast and conference call for Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 9 a.m. Central Time. Lee plans to issue a news release before market open that day with preliminary results for its first fiscal quarter ended December 27, 2020.

The live webcast will be accessible at lee.net and will be available for replay 24 hours later. Questions from participants may be submitted by participating in the webcast. The call also may be monitored on a listen-only conference line by dialing (toll free) 800-309-1256 and entering a conference pass code of 693958 at least five minutes before the scheduled start. Participants on the listen-only line will not have the opportunity to ask questions.

WEBCAST LINK: REGISTER HERE TO ACCESS AUDIO WEBCAST AND REPLAY

ABOUT LEE

Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news and information, and a major platform for advertising, with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and, following its recent acquisition of BH Media Group, nearly 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 77 markets in 26 states. Lee's newspapers have average daily circulation of 1.2 million, and reach more than 44 million digital unique visitors. Lee's markets include St. Louis, MO; Buffalo, NY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; and Tucson, AZ. Lee Common Stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net.

Contact:
IR@lee.net
(563) 383-2100


Lee Enterprises Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast February 4, 2021 DAVENPORT, Iowa, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE), a leading provider of high quality, trusted, local news and information, and a major platform for advertising in 77 markets, has scheduled an audio …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Hexagon Purus selected by New Flyer as partner for hydrogen bus market in North America
Pfizer und BioNTech erzielen Vereinbarung mit COVAX für Vorabkauf von Impfstoff zur Bekämpfung ...
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in Japan for the Prophylactic Treatment of ...
Immutep Quarterly Activities Report
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Final Summary on Accelerated Warrants
Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell to be Featured on Yahoo Finance
Mydecine Innovations Group Included in First-Ever Psychedelics ETF
Mineworx Announces Rights Offering and Proposed Share Consolidation
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 