 

Senvest Capital Inc. Announces Amendment and Increase to Normal Course Issuer Bid

MONTREAL, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. (the “Corporation”) (TSX: SEC) announced today the acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) of the Corporation’s Notice of Intention to amend its previously announced Normal Course Issuer Bid (the "NCIB") to increase the number of common shares of the Corporation which the Corporation may repurchase for cancellation under the NCIB from 70,000 common shares, or 2.67% of the Corporation's issued and outstanding common shares as of August 1, 2020, to 100,000 common shares, representing 3.81% of the Corporation's issued and outstanding common shares as of August 1, 2020.

Under the NCIB, which commenced on August 14, 2020, the Corporation has repurchased a total of 62,100 common shares through the facilities of the TSX and through eligible alternative trading systems at a weighted average price of $174.39 per common share as of the date hereof.

Other than the increase to the maximum number of common shares which may be purchased by the Corporation pursuant to the NCIB, no further amendments have been made to the NCIB, and the NCIB is still set to terminate on August 13, 2021. For further details regarding the NCIB, please refer to the Corporation's prior news release dated August 11, 2020.

Senvest Capital Inc. and its subsidiaries have business activities in merchant banking, asset management, real estate and electronic security.

For more information, please contact Mr. George Malikotsis, Vice-President, Finance of Senvest Capital Inc., at (514) 281-8082.

 




