 

Christina Lake Cannabis Announces 2021 Expansion and Crop Allocation for Upcoming Growing Season

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. (the “Company” or “CLC” or “Christina Lake Cannabis”) (CSE:CLC) (FRANKFURT: CLB) is pleased to announce that its executive management and its team of Master Growers have agreed upon a provisional crop allocation structure for the 2021 growing season. Based on the 2020 performance of the Company’s proprietary cannabis strains, which are genetically optimized for outdoor growth under natural sunlight, CLC has selected seven strains which would comprise approximately 90% of its 2021 crop. Additionally, the Company has elected to trial the outdoor performance of 49 other cannabis strains from CLC’s seed bank and plant portfolio, which would comprise the remaining 10% of the Company’s planned crop for 2021.

Although higher ratios of experimental growth are common in the cannabis industry, the Company is taking a conservative approach to its allocation for this year by heavily favouring strains in which CLC has the greatest degree of confidence based on previous results. The Company intends to continue focusing on extraction to produce winterized oils and distillates, which are presently in high demand for uses in medicinal applications as well as consumer packaged goods under “Cannabis 2.0”.

In its December 18, 2020 press release, CLC shared details about its genetic databank which consists of more than 600,000 seeds and over 100 different proprietary strains of cannabis. Over a period of approximately three years, the Company experimented with combining genetics to optimize the properties of a given plant’s biomass when grown under sunlight. These proprietary formulations are engineered with an objective of maximizing specific elements of a given cannabis plant (or their respective extracts) such as tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”) content and terpene profiles.

During trial periods of outdoor cultivation, the Company’s Master Growers meticulously track the growth and performance of each proprietary strain, noting any areas of concern such as mildew or susceptibility to pests, as well as its flowering patterns and the plant’s response to certain nutrients. Although the Company’s primary objective is to cultivate cannabis for extractions with high THC content, certain strains with lower THC levels have been chosen for their highly desirable terpene profiles, which can be strategically utilized in specific products for end users.

