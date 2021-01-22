TAAT Ships Thousands of Sample Packs to 38 States to Fulfill Requests from TryTAAT

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that it has shipped thousands of sample packs of TAAT, its flagship product, to legal-aged smokers in 38 U.S. states who requested a sample of the product from the TryTAAT ( http://trytaat.com ) landing page. Now that sample packs of TAAT are being distributed to markets besides Ohio, the Company anticipates that existing interest in the product could be strengthened based on first-time trials of TAAT by legal-aged smokers. With the launch of the Company’s e-commerce platform expected to occur this quarter, TAAT is to become available for purchase online by legal-aged smokers in additional markets across the country, including Ohio where TAAT is currently sold at retail. The Company has introduced new promotional methods for the TAAT brand such as the inclusion of a “TAAT Beyond Tobacco” face mask in all packages containing TAAT samples. The first painted TAAT mural was also recently mounted on a high-visibility exterior area of an agricultural outbuilding located in the state of Ohio (shown below). The Company intends to place additional TAAT murals in similar settings as it continues to build its market presence.

In January 2021, the first TAAT mural was hand-painted and mounted on the exterior of an agricultural outbuilding in a rural area of Ohio. A timelapse video showing the creation of the mural can be accessed by clicking here .

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/404eb09b-427f-47a2 ...

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

Beginning last month in December 2020, tobacco retailers in the state of Ohio began selling TAAT to legal-aged smokers, with the Menthol variety proving popular as the first variety to be sold out and reordered, as announced in the Company’s January 12, 2021 press release. Approximately half of all sample requests made through TryTAAT were for TAAT Original, with TAAT Menthol being slightly more popular than TAAT Smooth. In an effort to capture feedback from legal-aged smokers who have sampled TAAT for the first time, a printed insert (pictured below) encourages recipients of TAAT samples to share their experiences with the product through social media. All sample packs of TAAT were also shipped with a face mask bearing the TAAT logo, which the Company believes could contribute to organic growth of awareness of the TAAT brand.