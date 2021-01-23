Douglas Emmett Announces 2020 Tax Treatment of Dividends
Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE: DEI), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today the tax treatment of its 2020 common stock dividends as described below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Douglas Emmett dividends.
|
Record
Date
Paid
Date
Dividend
Per Share
Ordinary
Income
Capital
Gain
Return of
Capital
Amount
Qualifying as a
Section 199A
Dividend
12/31/19
01/15/20
$0.28
$0.1393
$0.00
$0.1407
$0.1393
03/31/20
04/15/20
$0.28
$0.1393
$0.00
$0.1407
$0.1393
06/30/20
07/15/20
$0.28
