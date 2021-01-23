 

iLOOKABOUT Announces Results of the Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iLOOKABOUT Corp. (TSXV:ILA; OTCQB:ILATF) (“ILA” or “the Company”) today announced the results of the Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Toronto, Ontario on January 22, 2021. The requisite approval of shareholders for the following items, all as more particularly described in the information circular of the Company dated December 21, 2020 (the “Circular”), was received at the Meeting:

  • change of the name of “iLOOKABOUT Corp.” to “Voxtur Analytics Corp.” or such other name as the Board determines appropriate and which all applicable regulatory authorities may accept;
  • amendments to the articles of iLOOKABOUT to create a new class of non-voting shares;
  • creation of each of James Albertelli (“Albertelli”) and Jonathan Sawyer (“Sawyer”) as a “Control Person(s)” (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”));
  • ratification, approval and adoption of the restricted share unit plan approved by the board of directors of ILA on December 21, 2020 and, authorizing for issuance under the plan up to an aggregate of 7,800,000 common shares of ILA; and
  • certain amendments to the by-laws of ILA.

A complete copy of Circular is available on ILA’s profile at www.sedar.com.

About ILA

ILA is a transformational data analytics organization that provides transparency to the valuation of real estate assets. ILA is a real estate valuation platform with technologies that leverage the power of data designed to address today's dynamic real estate valuation market. Our proprietary innovative platform provides software and data licenses and technology managed services to the real estate industry, serving primarily the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private, in the United States (“US”) and Canada. Accurate data and property valuations form the basis for our clients to value assets, fund loans, securitize portfolios and to analyze and update property tax assessments. As a fully integrated valuation technology company, we are setting new standards in real estate valuation quality and reliability. ILA is a brand built on innovation, execution, accuracy, industry expertise and forward-looking products and services.

ILA’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ILA and in the US on the OTCQB under the symbol ILATF.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

CONTACT: Contact:
Gary Yeoman, CEO
gary.yeoman@ilookabout.com
416-347-7707
www.ilookabout.com

