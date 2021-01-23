 

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. Completes $450 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.01.2021, 01:01  |  34   |   |   

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (the “Company”), a blank check company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group, LLC, and an affiliate of Metropoulos and Co., and formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 45,000,000 units, which includes 5,000,000 units issued pursuant to the full exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option. The offering was priced at $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $450,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company.

The Company’s units began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “GMIIU” on January 20, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-fifth of one warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company’s Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbols “GMII” and “GMIIW,” respectively.

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and Citibank Global Markets Inc. are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attn: Prospectus Department, 60 Wall Street, New York, New York 10005, telephone: 800-503-4611 or email: prospectus.cpdg@db.com; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, via telephone at (800) 831-9146.

A registration statement relating to the securities became effective on January 19, 2021, in accordance with Section 8(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. Completes $450 Million Initial Public Offering Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (the “Company”), a blank check company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group, LLC, and an affiliate of Metropoulos and Co., and formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Coty Announces Stéphane Delbos as New Chief Procurement Officer
Pfizer and BioNTech Reach Agreement with COVAX for Advance Purchase of Vaccine to Help Combat ...
Bentley Systems Announces Pricing and Upsize of Private Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
PolarityTE, Inc. Announces Exercise of Warrants for Gross Proceeds of $7.67 Million
General Mills Announces Early Participation Results of and Amendments to Exchange Offer
GigCapital2 Announces $285M Capital Raise as Part of Business Combination With UpHealth Holdings, ...
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
AllianzGI Closed-End Funds Announce Fund Name Changes
XPeng to deploy Amap’s 3rd-gen in-car navigation system
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
IBM Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update