VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldQuest Mining Corp. (TSXV:GQC, “GoldQuest” or the “Company”) announces that the board of directors of the Company has authorized the grant of an aggregate of 3,525,000 incentive stock options (the “Options”) to directors, officers and employees of the Company, at an exercise price of $0.36 per common share.



The Options are exercisable for a five-year period from the date of grant and will vest as follows: ⅓ on the date of grant, ⅓ on the six month anniversary from the date of the grant and ⅓ on the one year anniversary from the date of the grant.