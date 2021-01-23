 

GoldQuest Grant of Stock Options

23.01.2021, 02:00  |  22   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldQuest Mining Corp. (TSXV:GQC, “GoldQuest” or the “Company”) announces that the board of directors of the Company has authorized the grant of an aggregate of 3,525,000 incentive stock options (the “Options”) to directors, officers and employees of the Company, at an exercise price of $0.36 per common share.

The Options are exercisable for a five-year period from the date of grant and will vest as follows: ⅓ on the date of grant, ⅓ on the six month anniversary from the date of the grant and ⅓ on the one year anniversary from the date of the grant.

The Options are granted pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan, which was most recently approved by shareholders at the Company’s annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 30, 2020.

About GoldQuest

GoldQuest is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company with projects in the Dominican Republic. GoldQuest is traded on the TSX-V under the symbol GQC and in Frankfurt/Berlin with symbol M1W.

For further information, please contact:

GoldQuest Mining Corp.
Dave Massola, Chief Executive Officer
(416) 583-5605

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


