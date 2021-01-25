 

BioSolar Announces $5.0 Million Private Placement Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021, 03:19  |  66   |   |   

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Jan. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSolar, Inc. (OTC: BSRC), a developer of energy technologies, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor to purchase in a private placement offering 83,333,334 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 83,333,334 shares of common stock. The combined purchase price for one share of common stock (common stock equivalent) and a warrant to purchase one share of common stock is $0.06. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.06 per share, will be immediately exercisable and will expire five and one-half years from the issue date.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds from the private placement offering are expected to be approximately $5.0 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds primarily to aggressively expand and accelerate the development of its electrolyzer technology to lower the cost of green hydrogen production, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes. The private placement offering is expected to close on or about January 27, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The offer and sale of the foregoing securities are being made in a transaction not involving a public offering and have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be reoffered or resold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws.

Under an agreement with the investors, the Company is required to file an initial registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission covering the resale of the shares of common stock to be issued to the investors within 15 calendar days and to use its best efforts to have the registration statement declared effective as promptly as practical thereafter, and in any event no later than 90 days after today in the event of a “full review” by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Seite 1 von 2
BioSolar Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BioSolar Announces $5.0 Million Private Placement Offering SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Jan. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BioSolar, Inc. (OTC: BSRC), a developer of energy technologies, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor to purchase in a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Virginia
First US Patients Dosed in Phase III ZIRCON Trial of Renal Cancer Imaging Product
TILT Holdings Inc. Statement on CDA Lawsuit
FDA Grants Toripalimab Fast Track Designation for Mucosal Melanoma
BioSolar Announces $5.0 Million Private Placement Offering
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
White House Executive Actions Bode Well for the Environment and BioSolar
19.01.21
BioSolar Expands Green Hydrogen Technology Focus
14.01.21
BioSolar to Change Corporate Name to NewHydrogen