Achiko AG: Achiko concludes Phase 1 study of Project Gumnuts for Covid-19 testing 25-Jan-2021

- Completion of Phase 1 testing demonstrates 91% sensitivity and 85% specificity

- Further optimisation studies are currently being performed and are expected to continue to improve results and match WHO standards

- Next steps are completion of regulatory approvals and moving the technology to market as soon as possible



Zurich, 25 January 2021 - Achiko AG (SWX:ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) along with Regenacellx.sl, announces the completion of their Phase 1 study, for the group's patent pending, nanoparticulate DNA aptamer conjugate and diagnostic testing technology, Project Gumnuts. Following a successful in vitro study conducted in 2020 by the University of Rovira, Tarragona, Spain, the current series of studies in Spain and Indonesia were conducted by ISGlobal (The Barcelona Institute for Global Health), and both Riau University and Madani Pekanbaru City District Hospital, respectively.

The study conducted in Barcelona involved translating the Rovira laboratory protocol into a clinical setting using the original prototype materials. A sample of 82 participants collected over 3 months and across a range of scenarios was compared and cross-referenced against positive and negative results obtained through RT-PCR. An initial manual read yielded a result of 80% sensitivity and 63% specificity. Subsequent application of software and machine learning yielded a result of 91% sensitivity and 85% specificity.

"We are encouraged by the progress of Project Gumnuts in the field", said Dr Michael Edel of Regenacellx.sl and Inventor of Project Gumnuts. "The chemistry offers possible advantages over other approaches especially in the areas of consumer experience, stability and cost and we're looking forward to the further development of the technology."