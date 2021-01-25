 

Genentech’s Faricimab Meets Primary Endpoint in Two Global Phase III Studies and Shows Potential to Extend Time Between Treatments up to 16 Weeks for People With Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.01.2021, 07:00  |  69   |   |   

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced positive topline results from two identically designed global Phase III studies, TENAYA and LUCERNE, evaluating its investigational bispecific antibody, faricimab, in people living with neovascular or “wet” age-related macular degeneration (nAMD). Both studies met their primary endpoint and showed that people receiving faricimab injections at fixed intervals of up to every 16 weeks achieved visual acuity outcomes that were non-inferior to those receiving aflibercept injections every eight weeks. Nearly half (45%) of people in both studies were treated with faricimab every 16 weeks during the first year. This is the first time this level of durability has been achieved in a Phase III study of an injectable eye medicine for nAMD. In both studies, faricimab was generally well-tolerated, with no new or unexpected safety signals identified.

Neovascular AMD affects approximately 1.1 million people in the United States. and is the leading cause of blindness in those aged 60 and older. Current standards of care, injections that inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), have significantly reduced the rates of vision loss due to nAMD. However, VEGF is not the only pathway involved in the development and progression of this complex condition. With anti-VEGF monotherapies, people with nAMD have to visit their ophthalmologist as often as monthly for eye injections to help maintain vision gains and/or prevent vision loss. This high treatment burden can lead to under-treatment and potentially less than optimal vision outcomes. It has been more than 15 years since a medicine with a new mechanism of action has been approved to treat nAMD. Faricimab is the first bispecific antibody designed for the eye. It targets two distinct pathways – via angiopoietin-2 (Ang-2) and VEGF-A – that drive a number of retinal conditions, including nAMD.

“These results show the potential of faricimab as a new class of medicine that could extend time between treatments for people living with neovascular age-related macular degeneration,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “We have now seen positive and consistent results in four Phase III studies for faricimab across both neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. We look forward to submitting these data to global regulatory authorities, with the aim of bringing this promising treatment option to patients as soon as possible.”

Seite 1 von 3


Roche Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Genentech’s Faricimab Meets Primary Endpoint in Two Global Phase III Studies and Shows Potential to Extend Time Between Treatments up to 16 Weeks for People With Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced positive topline results from two identically designed global Phase III studies, TENAYA and LUCERNE, evaluating its investigational bispecific antibody, faricimab, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Honors Alagille Syndrome Awareness Day with Launch of Disease Awareness ...
Takeda Named Global Top Employer for Fourth Consecutive Year
ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RESPECTED LAW FIRM, Reminds CD Projekt S.A. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
 Groupe SEB Invests in CHEFCLUB ; the FoodTech Brand Which Generated the Strongest Growth on ...
Genentech’s Faricimab Meets Primary Endpoint in Two Global Phase III Studies and Shows Potential ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives €1.3 Million Milestone Payment from Bpifrance for OSE-127/S95011
Eurofins Achieved Revenues in Excess of EUR 5.4bn in 2020, After Continued Momentum in December ...
ABIONYX Pharma Announces Its Financial Agenda for the Year 2021
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:03 Uhr
Roche renews partnership with Sysmex to deliver haematology testing solutions
07:00 Uhr
Roche’s faricimab meets primary endpoint in two global phase III studies and shows potential to extend time between treatments up to 16 weeks for people with neovascular age-related macular degeneration
21.01.21
FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Esbriet (pirfenidone) for Unclassifiable Interstitial Lung Disease
18.01.21
Roche Annual General Meeting 2021: Exercising of shareholder rights via the independent proxy
18.01.21
Ordentliche Roche Generalversammlung 2021: Abstimmungen und Wahlen durch die unabhängige Stimmrechtsvertreterin
12.01.21
Roche confirms US government agreement to purchase additional doses of Regeneron’s casirivimab and imdevimab
12.01.21
Roche to present updated data confirming Tecentriq in combination with Avastin substantially improves overall survival in people with the most common form of liver cancer
11.01.21
Roche launches two digital pathology image analysis algorithms for precision patient diagnosis in breast cancer
11.01.21
Roche’s Xofluza approved by the European Commission for the treatment of influenza, the first new influenza antiviral for patients in almost 20 years
05.01.21
Roche’s novel anti-TIGIT tiragolumab granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in combination with Tecentriq for PD-L1-high non-small cell lung cancer