 

Roche’s faricimab meets primary endpoint in two global phase III studies and shows potential to extend time between treatments up to 16 weeks for people with neovascular age-related macular degeneration

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021, 07:00  |  98   |   |   

  • Faricimab given at intervals of up to every 16 weeks demonstrated non-inferior visual acuity gains compared to aflibercept given every eight weeks, potentially reducing the frequency of injections and overall burden of treatment
  • Nearly half of people were treated with faricimab every 16 weeks during the first year – the first time this level of durability has been achieved in a phase III study of an injectable eye medicine for neovascular age-related macular degeneration
  • Faricimab is the first investigational bispecific antibody designed for the eye and targets two distinct pathways – via angiopoietin-2 (Ang-2) and vascular endothelial growth factor-A (VEGF-A) – that drive a number of retinal conditions
  • Faricimab was generally well-tolerated in both studies, with no new or unexpected safety signals identified

Basel, 25 January 2021 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced positive topline results from two identically designed global phase III studies, TENAYA and LUCERNE, evaluating its investigational bispecific antibody, faricimab, in people living with neovascular or “wet” age-related macular degeneration (nAMD). Both studies met their primary endpoint and showed that people receiving faricimab injections at fixed intervals of up to every 16 weeks achieved visual acuity outcomes that were non-inferior to those receiving aflibercept injections every eight weeks. Nearly half (45%) of people in both studies were treated with faricimab every 16 weeks during the first year. This is the first time this level of durability has been achieved in a phase III study of an injectable eye medicine for nAMD. In both studies, faricimab was generally well-tolerated, with no new or unexpected safety signals identified.

Neovascular AMD affects around 20 million people globally and is the leading cause of blindness in those aged 60 and older.1,2,3 Current standards of care, injections that inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), have significantly reduced the rates of vision loss due to nAMD.4  However, VEGF is not the only pathway involved in the development and progression of this complex condition. 4 With anti-VEGF monotherapies, people with nAMD have to visit their ophthalmologist as often as monthly for eye injections to help maintain vision gains and/or prevent vision loss.5 This high treatment burden can lead to under-treatment and potentially less than optimal vision outcomes. 6 It has been more than 15 years since a medicine with a new mechanism of action has been approved to treat nAMD. 7 Faricimab is the first bispecific antibody designed for the eye.8 It targets two distinct pathways – via angiopoietin-2 (Ang-2) and VEGF-A – that drive a number of retinal conditions, including nAMD.8

Seite 1 von 7


Roche Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Roche’s faricimab meets primary endpoint in two global phase III studies and shows potential to extend time between treatments up to 16 weeks for people with neovascular age-related macular degeneration Faricimab given at intervals of up to every 16 weeks demonstrated non-inferior visual acuity gains compared to aflibercept given every eight weeks, potentially reducing the frequency of injections and overall burden of treatmentNearly half of people …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioSolar Announces $5.0 Million Private Placement Offering
First US Patients Dosed in Phase III ZIRCON Trial of Renal Cancer Imaging Product
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Virginia
TILT Holdings Inc. Statement on CDA Lawsuit
FDA Grants Toripalimab Fast Track Designation for Mucosal Melanoma
Philips delivers Q4 sales of EUR 6.0 billion, with 7% comp. sales growth; income from cont. ...
Roche renews partnership with Sysmex to deliver haematology testing solutions
Roche’s faricimab meets primary endpoint in two global phase III studies and shows potential to ...
Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020
Aya Gold & Silver: Zgounder Exploration Confirms High-Grade Silver Extension of Eastern Zone
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:03 Uhr
Roche renews partnership with Sysmex to deliver haematology testing solutions
07:00 Uhr
Genentech’s Faricimab Meets Primary Endpoint in Two Global Phase III Studies and Shows Potential to Extend Time Between Treatments up to 16 Weeks for People With Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration
22.01.21
BARCLAYS belässt ROCHE HOLDINGS AG auf 'Overweight'
22.01.21
ACHTUNG: Kurs explodiert!: FED-ZULASSUNG für COVID19-TEST gelungen? Gigantische Volumina und +68% Kurssprung bei MedMira! Es geht los...
21.01.21
FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Esbriet (pirfenidone) for Unclassifiable Interstitial Lung Disease
21.01.21
Antikörper-Therapien gegen Corona: Noch kein Zulassungsprozess in EU
20.01.21
CREDIT SUISSE belässt ROCHE HOLDINGS AG auf 'Neutral'
20.01.21
JEFFERIES belässt ROCHE HOLDINGS AG auf 'Buy'
18.01.21
Ordentliche Roche Generalversammlung 2021: Abstimmungen und Wahlen durch die unabhängige Stimmrechtsvertreterin
18.01.21
Roche Annual General Meeting 2021: Exercising of shareholder rights via the independent proxy

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.01.21
281
Roche - Pharma mit Dividende
23.05.20
5
Corona-Aktien: Wettlauf um Gegenmittel, Impfstoffe und Schnelltests: Wer macht das Rennen und seine
26.04.20
4
Kampf gegen Corona rentiert sich : Roche feuert bei Virusforschung aus allen Rohren