 

Nidec Revises Upward Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2021

KYOTO, Japan, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the “Company”) today announced an upward revision to its IFRS-based consolidated financial forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2021, previously announced on October 26, 2020.

The details are as follows:

Revised consolidated financial forecasts (IFRS) for the year ending March 31, 2021

From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021 (Millions of yen, except for per share amounts and percentages)
  For the year ending March 31, 2021 (Reference)
For the year ended
March 31, 2020
  Previous
forecast
(October 26,
2020) 		Revised
Forecast 		Change
(amount) 		Change
(percent)
Net sales 1,550,000 1,550,000 - -   1,534,800
Operating profit 140,000 155,000 15,000 10.7 % 108,558
Profit before income taxes 136,000 150,000 14,000 10.3 % 105,160
Profit attributable to owners of the parent 105,000 120,000 15,000 14.3 % 58,459
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-Basic 179.26 204.87 - -   99.37

Reasons for the revision
The financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 exceeded the Company’s previous expectations. In view of the favorable growth in this period, the Company has decided to revise its previously announced financial performance forecast for the year ending March 31, 2021.

Notes:

  1. The provided financial forecast assumes the exchange rates of ¥105 against the U.S. dollar and ¥117 against the euro. The same exchange rates are used for the preparation of the previously announced forecast.
     
  2. During the nine months ended December 31, 2020, the Company completed the provisional accounting treatment for business combination. As a result, figures for the year ended March 31, 2020 reflect the revision of the initially allocated amounts of acquisition price.
     
  3. From the three months ended June 30, 2019, the business of compressor for refrigerator of Secop has been classified as discontinued operations. As a result, the amounts of net sales, operating profit and profit before income taxes no longer include discontinued operations, presenting only the amounts for continuing operations.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements including expectations, estimates, projections, plans, and strategies. Such forward-looking statements are based on management’s assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available. Certain risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in customer circumstances and demand, exchange rate fluctuations, and the Nidec Group’s ability to design, develop, mass produce and win acceptance of its products and to acquire and successfully integrate companies with complementary technologies and product lines. Please see other disclosure documents filed or published by the Nidec Group companies, including the Japanese security report, for additional information regarding such risks and uncertainties. Nidec undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Contact:
  Masahiro Nagayasu
  General Manager
  Investor Relations
  +81-75-935-6140
  ir@nidec.com

