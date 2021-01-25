 

BGHL (GBP) NAV(s)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021, 07:30  |  34   |   |   

                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 22 Jan 2021.

Estimated NAV

  Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Estimated NAV €    26.2751 £    23.0046
Estimated MTD return      1.31 %      1.04 %
Estimated YTD return      1.31 %      1.04 %
Estimated ITD return    162.75 %    130.05 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares

Amsterdam (AEX)
London (LSE)
Market Close

€    21.20
N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV

   -19.32 %
N/A

Sterling Shares

Amsterdam (AEX)
London (LSE)
Market Close

N/A

 GBX 1,800.00

Premium/discount to estimated NAV

N/A
-21.75%

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares N/A N/A
Average Price N/A N/A
Range of Price N/A N/A

           

                                           

Liquidity Enhancement Agreement Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares N/A N/A
Average Price N/A N/A

BGHL Capital

Disclaimer

