BGHL (EUR) NAV(s)
BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED
Ordinary Shares
The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.
Close of business 22 Jan 2021.
Estimated NAV
|Euro Shares
|Sterling Shares
|Estimated NAV
|€ 26.2751
|£ 23.0046
|Estimated MTD return
|1.31 %
|1.04 %
|Estimated YTD return
|1.31 %
|1.04 %
|Estimated ITD return
|162.75 %
|130.05 %
NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees
Market information
Euro Shares
Amsterdam (AEX)
London (LSE)
Market Close
€ 21.20
N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV
-19.32 %
N/A
Sterling Shares
Amsterdam (AEX)
London (LSE)
Market Close
N/A
|GBX 1,800.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAV
N/A
-21.75%
Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury
|Ordinary Shares
|Euro Shares
|Sterling Shares
|Number of shares
|N/A
|N/A
|Average Price
|N/A
|N/A
|Range of Price
|N/A
|N/A
|Liquidity Enhancement Agreement
|Euro Shares
|Sterling Shares
|Number of shares
|N/A
|N/A
|Average Price
|N/A
|N/A
