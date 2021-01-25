The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 22 Jan 2021.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 26.2751 £ 23.0046 Estimated MTD return 1.31 % 1.04 % Estimated YTD return 1.31 % 1.04 % Estimated ITD return 162.75 % 130.05 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares

Amsterdam (AEX)

London (LSE)

Market Close

€ 21.20

N/A

Premium/discount to estimated NAV

-19.32 %

N/A

Sterling Shares

Amsterdam (AEX)

London (LSE)

Market Close

N/A

GBX 1,800.00

Premium/discount to estimated NAV

N/A

-21.75%

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A

Liquidity Enhancement Agreement Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A

