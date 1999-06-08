Gewinner / Verlierer 12 00 Uhr (Berlin)
Gewinner:
Loesch gewinnt 22,50%und notiert bei 7,35 Euro. Pongs&Zahn gewinnt 11,63% und notiert bei 12 Euro. Sero gewinnt 11,43% und notiert bei 7,80 Euro. Infor gewinnt 8,75%und notiert bei 26,10 Euro. Software gewinnt 8,37% und notiert bei 27,20 Euro. Computec gewinnt 8,31%und notiert bei 45,60 Euro. ADVA gewinnt 7,32%und notiert bei 66 Euro. Cinemedia gewinnt 7,14% und notiert bei 60 Euro. Rhoen Klinikum gewinnt 6,86% und notiert bei 109 Euro. Aixtron gewinnt 6,63% und notiert bei 209 Euro.
Verlierer:
Marbert verliert 10,62% und notiert bei 20,20 Euro. Wedag verliert 10,53% und notiert bei 1700 Euro. Brueder Mannesm. verliert 9,47% und notiert bei 8,60 Euro. bit by bit verliert 6,25% und notiert bei 9 Euro. Refugium verliert 5,79% und notiert bei 17,90 Euro. Effecten Spiegel verliert 5,71% und notiert bei 33 Euro. Edscha verliert 5% und notiert bei 11,40 Euro. Henninger Brau verliert 5% und notiert bei 76 Euro. Mologen verliert 4,88% und notiert bei 19,50 Euro. Elsa verliert 4,65% und notiert bei 41 Euro.
0 Kommentare