Information regarding the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for Holders of Atari SDRs listed on Nasdaq First North

Paris, January 25, 2021 – The Combined General Meeting (the “Shareholders’ Meeting”) will be held on February 15, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. In order to participate in the Shareholders’ Meeting holders of Atari SDRs are required to follow the instructions below.

In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors of the Company has decided to exceptionally hold the 2020 Shareholders’ Meeting behind closed doors, without the shareholders, their proxies and other persons usually having the right to attend being physically present, in accordance with the dispositions of the decree n° 2020-1497 of December 2, 2020, which prolonged and modified the decree n°2020-321 of March 25, 2020.

No vote being possible in session, shareholders are invited to vote by correspondence at the Shareholders’ Meeting. To this end, shareholders of the Company are reminded that they can vote by correspondence or give a proxy to the Chairman of the Shareholders’ Meeting or to any other person of their choice, by postal way or electronically.

It will not be possible for shareholders to ask questions, nor to file amendment requests or table new resolutions during the 2020 Shareholders’ Meeting. Written questions can be sent ahead of the 2020 Shareholders’ Meeting, in accordance with applicable regulations.

Eligible SDR holders:

Participation at the AGM is reserved to SDR holders who are duly registered with Euroclear Sweden AB as of January 28, 2021 (the “Voting Record Date”) at 17:00 CET. To exercise their rights at the Shareholders’ Meeting, SDR Holders having registered their SDRs in the name of a nominee must temporarily re-register the SDRs in their own name in the records maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB. SDR holders wishing to re-register must inform their nominee well in advance of the Voting Record Date so that they appear on the records maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB at 17:00 CET on the Voting Record Date. SDR Holders who have not re-registered their SDRs with Euroclear Sweden AB by 17:00 CET on the Voting Record Date will not be eligible to participate in the AGM.

