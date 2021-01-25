 

Invitation to Kinnevik’s Capital Markets Day 2021

25.01.2021   

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") will host a digital Capital Markets Day on 24 February 2021.

The digital event will be held at 14.00-16.00pm CET on 24 February 2021 and includes an update on Kinnevik’s strategy, financial position and capital allocation framework. We will also present deep-dives into our focus sectors with participation from our investment organisation and the leadership of some of our companies. A link to the event and a detailed program will follow.

Please register your participation no later than 19 February 2021 on our website: https://www.kinnevik.com/investors/cmd

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations
Phone +46 (0)70 762 00 50
Email press@kinnevik.com

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to make people’s lives better by providing more and better choice. In partnership with talented founders and management teams we build challenger businesses that use disruptive technology to address material, everyday consumer needs. As active owners, we believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building long-term sustainable businesses that contribute positively to society. We invest in Europe, with a focus on the Nordics, the US, and selectively in other markets. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

Wertpapier


