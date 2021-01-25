 

Castellum publishes supplement to the offer document regarding the voluntary share exchange and cash offer to shareholders in Entra

- The Offer is not being made, and this press release may not be distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into, nor will any tender of shares be accepted from or on behalf of holders in, any jurisdiction (including without limitation Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa or Switzerland) or the United States in which the making of the Offer, the distribution of this press release or the acceptance of any tender of shares would contravene applicable laws or regulations or require further offer documents, filings or other measures in addition to those required under Norwegian law. For further information, please see section entitled "Important notice" and "Notice for U.S. shareholders" below.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 7, 2021, Castellum Aktiebolag (publ) ("Castellum") launched the voluntary share exchange and cash offer for all outstanding shares in Entra ASA ("Entra") not already owned by Castellum (the "Offer") and the offer document regarding the Offer (the "Offer Document") was made public on the same day. Due to the publication of Castellum's year-end report for 2020 and to clarify certain aspects of the basis upon which calculations will be made under the Mix & Match Facility, Castellum has today made public a supplement to the Offer Document (the "Supplement").

The Supplement forms part of, and should be read in conjunction with, the Offer Document. Subject to regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions, the Supplement together with the Offer Document and the acceptance form are available in English on Castellum's website (https://www.castellum.se/en/) and on Danske Bank's website (https://danskebank.no/entra).

The Supplement and the publication of Castellum's year-end report for 2020 does not affect the terms and conditions of the Offer. Any acceptance of the Offer made prior to the publication of the Supplement will remain binding and irrevocable.

For further information please contact:

Henrik Saxborn, CEO Castellum AB, +46 706 947450

Ulrika Danielsson, CFO Castellum AB, +46 706 471261

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CET on January 25, 2021.

About Castellum

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 103 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centres and with a lettable area of 4.4 million square meters. One of our sustainability goals is to be completely climate neutral by 2030. Castellum is the only Nordic real estate company selected by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

