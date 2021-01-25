Castellum publishes supplement to the offer document regarding the voluntary share exchange and cash offer to shareholders in Entra

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 7, 2021, Castellum Aktiebolag (publ) ("Castellum") launched the voluntary share exchange and cash offer for all outstanding shares in Entra ASA ("Entra") not already owned by Castellum (the "Offer") and the offer document regarding the Offer (the "Offer Document") was made public on the same day. Due to the publication of Castellum's year-end report for 2020 and to clarify certain aspects of the basis upon which calculations will be made under the Mix & Match Facility, Castellum has today made public a supplement to the Offer Document (the "Supplement").

- The Offer is not being made, and this press release may not be distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into, nor will any tender of shares be accepted from or on behalf of holders in, any jurisdiction (including without limitation Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa or Switzerland) or the United States in which the making of the Offer, the distribution of this press release or the acceptance of any tender of shares would contravene applicable laws or regulations or require further offer documents, filings or other measures in addition to those required under Norwegian law. For further information, please see section entitled " Important notice " and " Notice for U.S. shareholders " below.

The Supplement forms part of, and should be read in conjunction with, the Offer Document. Subject to regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions, the Supplement together with the Offer Document and the acceptance form are available in English on Castellum's website (https://www.castellum.se/en/) and on Danske Bank's website (https://danskebank.no/entra).

The Supplement and the publication of Castellum's year-end report for 2020 does not affect the terms and conditions of the Offer. Any acceptance of the Offer made prior to the publication of the Supplement will remain binding and irrevocable.

