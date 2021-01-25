 

Britishvolt Appoints William Reynolds As Chief Financial Officer

Highly Accomplished Energy and Construction Sector Veteran with a Proven Track Record of Raising Billions for Publicly Traded and Privately Held Companies 

LONDON, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Britishvolt today announced the appointment of William Reynolds as Chief Financial Officer effective 1 January, 2021. Britishvolt's first UK battery Gigaplant with an investment of £2.6 billion will create over 3000 jobs. Mr. Reynolds has over 20 years of experience assisting companies with large-scale world-wide capital fund raising, strategic planning, financial and operations management and business development in Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East.  

William Reynolds, CFO, Britishvolt

As CFO and a senior executive in the energy and construction sectors, including AMOCO, TAQA, Prisma Energy, Integrated Electrical Services, Halite Energy Group Ltd, and Pacific Coast Energy, Mr. Reynolds developed, constructed and financed energy, mineral, real estate and infrastructure projects.  

"With his industry expertise and experience, CFO Reynolds will accelerate Britishvolt's collaboration with the UK Government as a valued partner in developing an innovative and uniquely British battery supply chain. Based on his executive management roles within the energy and construction industries, Mr. Reynold's strong track record of raising capital and his expertise in the energy industry make him the ideal CFO to lead Britishvolt to its next chapter of growth and success. As CFO of a company that grew from 25 to 3,500 employees, while raising over $10 billion in less than 12 months, he delivered extraordinary results during a period of tumultuous global capital market disruption. We are excited to welcome CFO Reynolds, a world-class leader, to Britishvolt." said CEO Orral Nadjari. "We remain on track to begin construction in July 2021 with battery deliveries to the UK and EU automotive sector by the end of 2023."

"I am privileged and honoured to join Britishvolt as its CFO", said Mr. Reynolds. "With my renewable energy company experience, I have great appreciation for companies that pursue Environmental and Societal standards that demonstrate a deep sense of responsibility to reinvigorate communities by providing local residents with meaningful work opportunities. I believe Britishvolt has a tremendous ability to leverage the UK Government's insightful investment in a state-of-the-art Battery Pilot Plant to meet the unique demands of the global climate crisis. As the UK continues to pursue a net zero emissions future by 2050, Britishvolt is poised to play a pivotal role at the forefront of this mission. I look forward to a bright future for Britishvolt and guiding it to become a leader in the global battery technology and energy storage business."

