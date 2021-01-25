 

AB Science announces that a new independent publication confirms that masitinib has anti-vital activity against the SARS-CoV-2 virus in vitro and is a promising candidate for treating Covid-19

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021, 08:27  |  72   |   |   

NEW INDEPENDENT PUBLICATION CONFIRMS THAT MASITINIB HAS ANTI-VIRAL ACTIVITY AGAINST THE SARS-COV-2 VIRUS IN VITRO AND IS A PROMISING CANDIDATE FOR TREATING COVID-19

Paris, 25 January 2021, 8.30am CET

AB Science SA (NYSE Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) today announced the publication of preclinical study results with masitinib in COVID-19. Research led by scientists from the Institute of Human Virology (Guangzhou, China) has been published in the peer-reviewed journal mBIO (a journal of the American Society for Microbiology). The article, entitled ‘Engineering a reliable and convenient SARS-CoV-2 replicon system for analysis of viral RNA synthesis and screening of antiviral inhibitors’,[1] is freely accessible online from the mBio journal site https://mbio.asm.org/content/mbio/12/1/e02754-20.full.pdf

This article reports results of an independent study led by Professor Yuewen Luo and colleagues from the Institute of Human Virology (Guangzhou, China), describing development of a replicon system that has been used for high-throughput screening of antiviral drugs. Replicon systems permit convenient and safe simulation of virus replication to analyze the effects of various SARS-CoV-2 genes, the effects of pandemic SARS-CoV-2 gene variants, and the antiviral activities of small compounds.

Starting from a library of 1,680 clinically approved drugs, masitinib was one of just 5 candidate drugs selected for further study due to its potent inhibitory effect upon the replicon system and also its ability to block viral replication of authentic SARS-CoV-2 viruses. In both the replicon system and the authentic SARS-CoV-2 virus, masitinib demonstrated a submicromolar IC50 equal to 0.6 µM (this being a quantitative measure of how much of a particular inhibitory substance is needed to inhibit, in vitro, viral replication by 50%). This value is equivalent to that of masitinib-dependent SARS-CoV-2 replication inhibition in a model of Human Airway Epithelial cells. Importantly, such active concentration (0.6 µM) is reached in human patients at therapeutic dosing (6 mg/kg/day). The authors concluded that their findings supported a hypothesis that the RNA synthesis of SARS-CoV-2 could be directly dependent on a kind of phosphorylation regulation pathway or indirectly dependent on certain receptor tyrosine kinase pathways. These new results show that masitinib, in addition to be a direct antiviral drug blocking the 3CLPro, as was previously shown by research from the University of Chicago [2], could also probably indirectly block virus replication through inhibition of cellular kinases. Thus, masitinib, as an antiviral and an anti-inflammatory drug, might be used at all stages of the COVID-19 disease, alone or in combination with other drugs, including anti-viral drugs and/or dexamethasone. 

Seite 1 von 4
AB SCIENCE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AB Science announces that a new independent publication confirms that masitinib has anti-vital activity against the SARS-CoV-2 virus in vitro and is a promising candidate for treating Covid-19 NEW INDEPENDENT PUBLICATION CONFIRMS THAT MASITINIB HAS ANTI-VIRAL ACTIVITY AGAINST THE SARS-COV-2 VIRUS IN VITRO AND IS A PROMISING CANDIDATE FOR TREATING COVID-19 Paris, 25 January 2021, 8.30am CET AB Science SA (NYSE Euronext - FR0010557264 - …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioSolar Announces $5.0 Million Private Placement Offering
Roche’s faricimab meets primary endpoint in two global phase III studies and shows potential to ...
Roche renews partnership with Sysmex to deliver haematology testing solutions
First US Patients Dosed in Phase III ZIRCON Trial of Renal Cancer Imaging Product
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Virginia
FDA Grants Toripalimab Fast Track Designation for Mucosal Melanoma
TILT Holdings Inc. Statement on CDA Lawsuit
Philips delivers Q4 sales of EUR 6.0 billion, with 7% comp. sales growth; income from cont. ...
Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020
Synairgen announces inclusion of its inhaled interferon beta treatment in US NIH ACTIV-2 trial in ...
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 