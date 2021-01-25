 

DGAP-News IBU-tec advanced materials AG: IBU-tec expects a highly profitable growth in sales to between EUR 80 and more than EUR 100 million by 2025/ Own battery product and focus on global greentech markets as growth drivers

IBU-tec advanced materials AG: IBU-tec expects a highly profitable growth in sales to between EUR 80 and more than EUR 100 million by 2025/ Own battery product and focus on global greentech markets as growth drivers

IBU-tec expects a highly profitable growth in sales to between EUR 80 and more than EUR 100 million by 2025/ Own battery product and focus on global greentech markets as growth drivers

- Strategy "IBU 2025" presented

- EBITDA margin to increase to more than 20 percent

- 20-25 percent p.a. average growth in the coming years

- Battery materials to account for up to 30 percent of sales

- Positioning as a greentech company in global growth markets to be pushed forward

Weimar, January 25, 20201 - IBU-tec advanced materials AG ("IBU-tec", ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) presents its "IBU 2025" strategy. In it, the company has further developed and sharpened its growth strategy prior established in 2015. Due to the increased demand for battery products as well as the Group's strengthened positioning in global growth markets with focus on environmental and resource conservation, IBU-tec expects growth of 20-25 percent per year on average in the coming years. For the 2025 fiscal year, IBU-tec is planning to generate sales of between EUR 80 million and more than EUR 100 million in the Group, with an increase of the EBITDA margin to more than 20 percent. In the core segment of battery materials, the Group even expects to increase its sales by more than tenfold compared to 2020. Thus, in 2025, 25 to 30 percent of the Group's total sales are expected to be generated in this segment.

In the battery materials sector, IBU-tec will also be represented with its own product for the first time as of this year on the global growth market (see Corporate News of October 19, 2020). With Varta AG, IBU-tec has already won a renowned customer for its new product. LFP batteries are also expected to be increasingly used by Tesla in the future and provide, among other things, an improved range for electric vehicles. There are also potential uses for them in batteries for hearing aids, stationary energy storage systems and boat motors.

