 

Midcap Partners Selects AudioValley as High-potential Company for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.01.2021, 08:30   

Regulatory News:

AudioValley (Paris:ALAVY) (Brussels:ALAVY), an international specialist in technological digital audio solutions (ISIN Code: BE0974334667/Ticker: ALAVY) is one of the 7 high-potential companies selected by Midcap Partners for 2021.

According to activities within the Group and its market, Midcap Partners confirms the continued strong potential for upgrading and reiterates the Buy rating and TP of €7, i.e. a growth of + 100% compared to the stock market price of January 20th.

The 2021 selection of MidCap Partners is available online at the AudioValley Group website: Selection 2021 Midcap Partners

Next event :
2020 annual revenue
 Wednesday, 27 January 2021 after market close

Wertpapier


