Press Release// Sanofi, Capgemini, Generali and Orange announce the creation of a digital ecosystem dedicated to e-health, a first in Europe

 

Sanofi, Capgemini, Generali and Orange announce the creation of a digital ecosystem dedicated to e-health, a first in Europe

Sanofi, Capgemini, Generali and Orange announce the creation of a digital ecosystem dedicated to e-health, a first in Europe

Paris (France) - 25 January 2021 – Sanofi, Capgemini, Generali and Orange announce plans to create a joint venture in France to fast-track the development of concrete healthcare solutions and to make them available to the market for the benefit of patients. The project, on a scale that is unique in Europe, will bring together leading scientific and technological expertise in France and Europe. I
It will benefit from both a virtual platform and a physical base located in Paris, linked to the « PariSanté Campus » initiative announced by the French President and will strengthen the international positioning of France in digital health.
The founding partners are planning an initial investment of 24 million euros in the new entity, which will be operational from June 2021* for the virtual platform and December 2021* for the physical platform.

Digital innovation and data have become essential in healthcare. France and more broadly Europe have the necessary assets for large companies to capitalise on the innovation and agility of startups in order to jointly develop digital solutions that will bring value to patients and to the healthcare ecosystem. Work will focus on key themes for one or two years at a time and may revolve around a technology, a pathology, a patient population or be related to a public health topic. The new ecosystem, will bring together the 4 founding companies and aims to federate large companies and startups at a European level, around an open-innovation approach, conducive to the emergence of disruptive new models.

The uniqueness of this project is based on three pillars:

Wertpapier


