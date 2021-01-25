Vivendi Raises its Stake in PRISA to 9.9%

Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) announced today that it is raising its stake in PRISA to 9.9% after having acquired 7.6% of the share capital of the group on January 22, 2021.

Buying shares in PRISA is part of Vivendi’s ongoing strategy to become a global leader in content, media and communications, while extending its access to the Spanish-speaking markets in Europe, Latin America and US Hispanics.