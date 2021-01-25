 

Telecoming becomes an AWS Technology Partner

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.01.2021, 09:05  |  43   |   |   

-  This certification reinforces Telecoming's commitment to technological innovation by including SaaS and PaaS solutions

LONDON, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telecoming, an international technology company specialized in digital services monetization, announced today that it has become a member of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (AWS) as a Technology Partner. The APN is the global community of Partners who leverage AWS to build solutions and services for customers.

More than 90% of Fortune 100 companies and the majority of Fortune 500 companies use AWS Partner solutions and services. Telecoming' AWS Technology Partner status comes as a result of the continuous investment in technical improvement, aimed at developing a powerful platform on AWS. Technology to monetize digital services involves mobile payments, advertising investments and anti-fraud tool, among other processes that need to be efficient, secure and fast. 

Telecoming has successfully passed the rigorous evaluations to meet the stringent APN technical validation criteria for reliability, security, performance and product architecture, including live client deployments. 

"We are proud to become an AWS Technology Partner. Amazon Web Services provides us with the opportunity to develop, scale and innovate faster than ever, whilst users enjoy a more positive experience," states Adrián Gallegos, CTO at Telecoming. 

By joining the APN, Telecoming strengthens its commitment to technological innovation by incorporating Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) solutions that are hosted on AWS into its service model.

About Telecoming

Telecoming is an international company deploying a complete suite of technologies for digital services monetization. In a scalable, flexible and secure platform, it integrates seamlessly revenue generation tools based on User Acquisition, User Engagement and Business Optimization.

Leader on the economics of digital content since 2008, Telecoming currently operates in 15 countries. The London Stock Exchange has acknowledged the firm as one of the most inspiring European organizations. Moreover, it's among Europe's fastest-growing companies, according to Morningstar's Inc. 5,000 ranking.

For more information, please visit: www.telecoming.com



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Telecoming becomes an AWS Technology Partner -  This certification reinforces Telecoming's commitment to technological innovation by including SaaS and PaaS solutions LONDON, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Telecoming, an international technology company specialized in digital services …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PIF Launches Five-Year Strategy Including Vision Realization Program 2021-2025 as Fund Triples ...
Britishvolt Appoints William Reynolds As Chief Financial Officer
Castellum publishes supplement to the offer document regarding the voluntary share exchange and ...
Schneider Electric accelerates its sustainability strategy, comes top in Corporate Knights ranking ...
StashAway announces Assets under Management of US$1billion
HistoIndex Explores the Clinical Utility of Stain-free AI Digital Pathology Platform in 388 ...
Kbeauty brand AXIS-Y shares their insight on becoming a viral sensation on TikTok
His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales participating in today's release of annual ranking of ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lizhi Inc. - LIZI
Bad Weekend for Illegal Bookies as Legal Online Betting Reaches All-Time Highs in U.S.
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
New Betting Markets Offer Opportunities for Expanding Gaming Companies
Mainstream Renewable Power signs EUR1 billion equity investment deal with Aker Horizons to deliver ...
CoinShares Launches New Physically-backed Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ETP)
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments