 

Bilia’s investment in sustainability continues with start of rim repair

Bilia, being one of Europe’s largest car dealership chains, now continues its investment in sustainability and complements the car dismantling operation within Bilia Reuse with rim repair. Rim repair is a new service which will be offered our customers as a part of Bilia’s business model to be a One Stop Shop, that provides the car owner with everything the car needs. For those customers that today store their wheels at Bilia’s tyre hotels, this is a service which will be of great interest, and we believe that it will be of interest also for new customers.

As a first step in the investment in rim repair Bilia has entered an acquisition agreement of 80 per cent of the shares in Felgteknikk Norge AS. The company is a smaller family business, which recently moved into a new facility with modern production equipment. As a next step Bilia intends to expand the rim repair business to Sweden.

Bilia’s target for 2025 is to store 600,000 wheels for customers at Bilia’s tyre hotels. Today about 375,000 wheels are stored on behalf of customers. Bilia’s target for 2025 is to repair 100,000 rims per year. The investment is expted to contribute to Bilia’s turnover in 2025 by about SEK 250 M.  

”Rim repair contributes to a more sustainable society through the reuse of materials. It will be an important part of our business offer to Bilia’s customers. I am happy that we through the acquisition of Felgteknikk Norge AS get access to the skills and production capacity built up by this company”, says Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO at Bilia.

Gothenburg, January 25, 2021

Bilia AB (publ)

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealership chains with a leading position within service and sales of cars and transport vehicles. Bilia has about 140 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Dacia, Alpine and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota and Dacia.

Bilia has today a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and auto salvage under the same roof, which gives a unique offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 30 bn in 2019 and had about 5,000 employees.

