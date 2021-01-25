Publishing of Suominen’s Financial Statements Release 2020 on February 4, 2021

Suominen Corporation’s press release on January 25, 2021 at 10:30. a.m. (EET)



Suominen will publish its Q4 and full-year 2020 financial result in a Financial Statement Release on Thursday, February 4, 2021 approximately at 9:30 a.m. (EET).



Petri Helsky, President & CEO, and Toni Tamminen, CFO, will present the result in English in an audiocast and a conference call for analyst, investors and media on the same day at 11:00 a.m. (EET).

The audiocast can be followed at https://suominen.videosync.fi/2020-q4/register . Recording of the audiocast and the presentation material will be available after the event at suominen.fi.