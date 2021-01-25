 

Publishing of Suominen’s Financial Statements Release 2020 on February 4, 2021

Suominen Corporation’s press release on January 25, 2021 at 10:30. a.m. (EET)

Suominen will publish its Q4 and full-year 2020 financial result in a Financial Statement Release on Thursday, February 4, 2021 approximately at 9:30 a.m. (EET).

Petri Helsky, President & CEO, and Toni Tamminen, CFO, will present the result in English in an audiocast and a conference call for analyst, investors and media on the same day at 11:00 a.m. (EET).

The audiocast can be followed at https://suominen.videosync.fi/2020-q4/register. Recording of the audiocast and the presentation material will be available after the event at suominen.fi.

Conference call participants are requested to dial on:
Sweden: +46 856 642 651
United Kingdom: +44 333 300 0804
United States: +1 631 913 1422

The confirmation code for joining the conference call is 70949470#.

The event cannot be attended on the spot.

           

For more information: Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications & IR, tel. +358 10 214 3082


Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens, such as wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2019 were EUR 411.4 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

