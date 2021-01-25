USI Money Advances Cross-border Payments through its Raas Product

USI Money sees a big demand in registrations to its affiliate programme in the UK during the pandemic

LONDON, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USI Money, a leading cross-border remittance and Forex provider, today announced the successful implementation of its Affiliate programme following a pilot scheme launched only months earlier.

Initially launched as a pilot scheme due to the increase of users reverting to online payment solutions during the pandemic, it proved successful leading the team to bring forward full implementation of the product.