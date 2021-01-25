 

Piramal Pharma Solutions Announces Sterile Fill/Finish Program with Theratechnologies Inc. for TH1902 Peptide-drug Conjugate

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.01.2021, 10:02  |  54   |   |   

- Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) is providing drug product formulation and manufacturing from the company's Lexington, KY site in the U.S.

- Drug product material will be used in a first-in-humans clinical study

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Pharma Limited's Pharma Solutions business, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced that it is providing Theratechnologies Inc. (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) with GMP manufacturing of sterile fill/finish drug product to support their developmental product as it enters into a first-in-humans clinical study. 

Piramal Pharma Solutions Logo

The clinical material is being produced at the Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) manufacturing site in Lexington, Kentucky, which is recognized globally for its expertise in sterile fill/finish services. It will be used in a Phase I trial for TH1902, Theratechnologies' lead peptide-drug conjugate (PDC) (docetaxel conjugate). The Phase I trial design includes a dose escalation study to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, maximum tolerated dose (MTD) and preliminary anti-tumor activity of TH1902 administered once every three weeks in patients with advanced solid tumors refractory to available anti-cancer therapies.

According to Peter DeYoung, Chief Executive Officer, Piramal Pharma Solutions, "Our Lexington team went the extra mile to provide solutions to ensure timely formulation development and production of the material. It's yet another example of how we are focused on working with our customers to reduce the burden of disease on patients."

About Piramal Pharma Solutions:

Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), offering end-to-end development and manufacturing solutions across the drug life cycle. We serve our clients through a globally integrated network of facilities in North America, Europe and Asia. This enables us to offer a comprehensive range of services including drug discovery solutions, process & pharmaceutical development services, clinical trial supplies, commercial supply of APIs and finished dosage forms. We also offer specialized services like development and manufacture of highly potent APIs and antibody drug conjugation. Our capability as an integrated service provider & experience with various technologies enables us to serve innovator and generic companies worldwide.

For more information and updates, please visit: www.piramalpharmasolutions.com | Social Media: Twitter, LinkedIn

About Piramal Pharma Limited:

Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL), a subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Limited, offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across 14 global facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes an integrated contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) business, Complex hospital generics business, and India Consumer Products business, selling over-the-counter products in India. In addition, it has a joint venture with Allergan, a leader in ophthalmology in the Indian formulations market. In October 2020, PPL received 20% strategic growth investment from the Carlyle Group.

For more information and updates, please visit: www.piramal.com 
Social Media: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn

About Theratechnologies:

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com,  on SEDAR at www.sedar.com  and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1425672/Piramal_Pharma_Solutions_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Piramal Pharma Solutions Announces Sterile Fill/Finish Program with Theratechnologies Inc. for TH1902 Peptide-drug Conjugate - Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) is providing drug product formulation and manufacturing from the company's Lexington, KY site in the U.S. - Drug product material will be used in a first-in-humans clinical study MUMBAI, India, Jan. 25, 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PIF Launches Five-Year Strategy Including Vision Realization Program 2021-2025 as Fund Triples ...
Britishvolt Appoints William Reynolds As Chief Financial Officer
Castellum publishes supplement to the offer document regarding the voluntary share exchange and ...
Schneider Electric accelerates its sustainability strategy, comes top in Corporate Knights ranking ...
StashAway announces Assets under Management of US$1billion
HistoIndex Explores the Clinical Utility of Stain-free AI Digital Pathology Platform in 388 ...
Kbeauty brand AXIS-Y shares their insight on becoming a viral sensation on TikTok
His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales participating in today's release of annual ranking of ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lizhi Inc. - LIZI
Bad Weekend for Illegal Bookies as Legal Online Betting Reaches All-Time Highs in U.S.
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
New Betting Markets Offer Opportunities for Expanding Gaming Companies
Mainstream Renewable Power signs EUR1 billion equity investment deal with Aker Horizons to deliver ...
CoinShares Launches New Physically-backed Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ETP)
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
Steel Grating Market to Garner $261.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments