 

DSV, 857 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV PANALPINA A/S

Company Announcement No. 857

On 29 October 2020, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 842 of 29 October 2020. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 29 October 2020 to 30 April 2021 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 6,000,000,000 and no more than 12,000,000 shares, corresponding to 5.22% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day   Number of shares bought back   Average transaction price   Amount DKK
               
Accumulated trading for days 1-53 2,892,601   1,015.93   2,938,679,861
54: 18 january 2021   87,600   993.77   87,054,436
55: 19 january 2021   95,190   980.41   93,324,990
56: 20 january 2021   81,660   983.20   80,287,892
57: 21 january 2021   90,802   990.83   89,969,146
58: 22 january 2021   78,709   978.17   76,991,105
Accumulated trading for days 1-58 3,326,562   1,011.95   3,366,307,430

As at today, DSV Panalpina A/S holds a total of 5,236,078 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV Panalpina A/S, corresponding to 2.28% of the total number of issued shares of 230,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV Panalpina A/S

Attachment




