SimCorp and Colmore partner to deliver holistic private markets asset management service

Jan 25, 2021

Press Release

SimCorp, a leading provider of integrated, front-to-back, multi-asset investment management solutions and services to the world’s largest buy-side institutions, today announces a new partnership with Colmore, a leading, technology-driven private markets specialist, to deliver a holistic data service for private markets asset management. Monitoring over $100 billion in assets, Colmore has revolutionized private markets asset management, bringing it into the 21st century, with the delivery of real-time portfolio monitoring, standardized data management and greater transparency of private equity fees. The complete service is now available within SimCorp’s Alternative Investments Manager offer, empowering the buy side with consolidated private and public markets asset workflows and data management, in one core multi-asset class investment management platform.

The growth of private markets has rapidly been embraced by institutional investment, but throughout its expansion, Limited Partners (LPs), such as pension funds, asset managers and even insurance firms have consistently struggled to understand their portfolios in real-time, let alone process the vast volumes of unstandardized private markets data, or make sense of quarterly PDFs that become altogether redundant in the midst of a market event. Throughout heightened conditions in 2020 and with many firms outsourcing parts of private markets asset management or running off siloed best-of-breed systems, it has become increasingly challenging to get an accurate, real-time view of private markets exposure, to reliably determine overall portfolio risk and impact to the firm’s P/L.

To address these pain points and consolidate private markets asset management into a firm’s core investment management platform, rather than a standalone strategy, the partnership integrates Colmore’s INSIGHT (Data Management) and FAIR (fee) services within SimCorp’s Alternatives Investments Manager offer. This delivers clients one investment truth across both public and private markets. Built by a team of former LPs with over 25 years of private equity experience, Colmore’s services intuitively understand the rich functionality, simplified workflows and business outcomes desired by LPs investing in private markets.