 

Philips and Spanish healthcare group Vithas sign strategic agreement to incorporate Philips’ most advanced technologies into Vithas hospitals and clinics

January 25, 2021

  • 5-year alliance will provide Vithas Group with state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging, image viewing solutions, and minimally-invasive intervention technology to deliver faster and more accurate diagnosis and treatment to patients
  • Vithas will become a ‘reference technology partner’ for Philips in Spain, giving it fast access to advances and innovations that Philips develops prior to their commercialization
  • New enterprise-wide network for diagnostic imaging will support unified working between more than 100 radiologists to facilitate workflow efficiency and research, as well as allowing patients to securely view their diagnostic reports and images on PCs and mobile devices

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Madrid, Spain  Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and Vithas Group, Spain’s second largest private healthcare group, today signed a 5-year innovation and collaboration agreement in the areas of precision diagnosis and image-guided intervention. The agreement will allow Vithas Group hospitals and medical centers to benefit from the latest innovations in diagnostic imaging technology, healthcare informatics, and equipment for minimally-invasive interventional procedures. Vithas Group hospitals and clinics offer healthcare and advanced medical care in thirteen provinces in seven autonomous regions of Spain.

Under the terms of the agreement, Philips will deliver a technology management model that ensures Vithas Group’s current and future health technology needs in the relevant areas are met, together with the associated maintenance, updating, and equipment and system renewal needs. This management model will enable Vithas Group to achieve better results, provide optimal care at lower cost, and deliver a better experience for its patients and healthcare professionals.

In addition, Vithas will become a ‘reference technology partner’ for Philips in Spain, which means that its hospitals and medical centers will be able to implement new advances and innovations developed by Philips, before standard commercialization of these solutions in Spain.

"This new alliance with Philips integrates cutting-edge technology, healthcare excellence, innovation, and research, which are the fundamental pillars on which we support our commitment to always seek the best experience for our patients,” said Dr. Pedro Rico, CEO of Vithas Group. “Furthermore, our professionals will have the most advanced technological solutions at all times, which will reinforce the quality of care and facilitate their research work."

