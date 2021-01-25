 

Dimethyl Carbonate Market is worth $1,078 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Dimethyl Carbonate Market by Application (Polycarbonate Synthesis, Battery Electrolyte, Solvents, Reagents), End-Use Industry (Plastics, Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals), Grade (Industry, Pharmaceutical, Battery), Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Dimethyl Carbonate Market is projected to grow USD 797 million in 2020 to USD 1,078 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2025. The increasing demand for polycarbonates and lithium-ion batteries is expected to drive the global dimethyl carbonate market.

The polycarbonate synthesis segment estimated to account for the largest share of the dimethyl carbonate market in 2020.

By application, the polycarbonate synthesis segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the dimethyl carbonate market in 2020. Dimethyl carbonate is used to manufacture polycarbonate by the well-established and rapidly expanding non-phosgene melt process. Polycarbonate is used across industries such as automotive and electrical & electronics due to its superior physical properties such as heat resistance, impact resistance, structural stability, and optical transparency. The growing demand from polycarbonate from the automotive and electrical & electronics industries is driving the market for dimethyl carbonate across the globe.

The plastics segment estimated to account for the largest share of the dimethyl carbonate market in 2020.

By end-use industry, the plastics segment accounted for the largest share of the dimethyl carbonate market in 2020. Dimethyl carbonate is used as an intermediate in polycarbonate synthesis. PC has become an important environment-friendly and recyclable form of commercial polymer with numerous uses in different industries such as automotive, electrical & electronics. The growing demand for plastic products specially the polycarbonate is expected the drive the demand of dimethyl carbonate across the globe.

