 

JTI certified as one of only 16 Global Top Employers

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.01.2021, 11:00  |  55   |   |   

- Recognized for progress in Wellbeing and Diversity & Inclusion

GENEVA, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JTI has been recognized as one of only 16 Global Top Employers for the seventh consecutive year, after Top Employer Institute certified the Company in every region it operates[1]. This latest certification once again acknowledges JTI's excellent working conditions, as well as the progress it has made to improve wellbeing, and diversity and inclusion, such as with the launch of its leading global Family Leave Policy.

JTI logo (PRNewsfoto/JTI)

Diversity and inclusion: key to global recognition

"The Top Employer certification is not an end-in-itself. For us, it is confirmation that we have always been on the right track by making our workplace a safe and flexible environment for all our employees, whether they are farmers, scientists, office or factory workers.

"This seventh consecutive certification also sends a strong message to our future employees: we constantly give our people the opportunity to develop their career under the best conditions in order to perform to their highest abilities while being themselves," said Steve Dyer, JTI's Vice President, Global Talent Management.

Since January 1, 2021, JTI employees across the world, regardless of gender, sexual orientation or the way they become parents, benefit from 20 weeks fully paid leave when welcoming a child.

The Company's headquarter has been Equal Pay certified for 3 years in a row by the EQUAL-SALARY Foundation for providing fairness and equal opportunity to women and men. 

In 2020, JTI PRIDE, an Employee Resource Group, was also recognized for its contribution to furthering LGBT+ Inclusion by the Global Diversity List.

JTI was also awarded the "Swiss LGBTI Label"; a certification that honored the Company's fully inclusive equal employment opportunity plan.

Commenting on what it means to work for a Global Top Employer are JTI's employees:

"To me, JTI sincerely cares about its employees. The Company believes in us and promotes the values of equality, fairness, and diversity. As a Top Employer, I expect JTI to continue being transparent, listening to its employees and providing fair career opportunities. I am proud of working here and being part of something big," said Bridget Ngoma, Agronomy Supervisor, and local winner of the Corporate Inspire Awards, JTI Zambia.

A plan to maintain excellence in 2021

JTI will focus more than ever on:

  • Gender equality in leadership positions: the Company is committed to pursuing its goal to increase the representation of women in leadership positions in addition to reaching gender parity at all levels.
  • EmbRACE: a dedicated Employee Resource Group created to help JTI build a truly meritocratic and inclusive culture across the world by ensuring all ethnic groups are treated equally.
  • New Ways of Working: a mission to empower employees from factories and offices through remote working; removal of managerial barriers and styles from the past; and a creation of a global environment where they feel safe to be themselves, learn from their mistakes, speak up, take risks, trust and respect each other.

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognizing excellence in People Practices. The organization helps accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Program, participating companies can be validated, certified and recognized as an employer of choice. Established 30 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified 1,691 organizations in 120 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 7 million employees globally.

JTI is a leading international tobacco and vaping company with operations in more than 130 countries. It is the global owner of both Winston, the number two cigarette brand in the world, and Camel, outside the USA and has the largest share in sales for both brands. Other global brands include Mevius and LD. JTI is also a major player in the international vaping market with its brand, Logic and tobacco vapor brand, Ploom. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, JTI employs over 44,000 people and was awarded Global Top Employer for the seventh consecutive year. JTI is a member of the Japan Tobacco Group of Companies. For more information, visit www.jti.com.

[1] JTI was certified in 64 countries in the following regions: Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and North America.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1084015/JTI__Logo.jpg

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JTI certified as one of only 16 Global Top Employers - Recognized for progress in Wellbeing and Diversity & Inclusion GENEVA, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - JTI has been recognized as one of only 16 Global Top Employers for the seventh consecutive year, after Top Employer Institute certified the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Castellum publishes supplement to the offer document regarding the voluntary share exchange and ...
PIF Launches Five-Year Strategy Including Vision Realization Program 2021-2025 as Fund Triples ...
Britishvolt Appoints William Reynolds As Chief Financial Officer
Bad Weekend for Illegal Bookies as Legal Online Betting Reaches All-Time Highs in U.S.
Schneider Electric accelerates its sustainability strategy, comes top in Corporate Knights ranking ...
StashAway announces Assets under Management of US$1billion
HistoIndex Explores the Clinical Utility of Stain-free AI Digital Pathology Platform in 388 ...
Kbeauty brand AXIS-Y shares their insight on becoming a viral sensation on TikTok
His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales participating in today's release of annual ranking of ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lizhi Inc. - LIZI
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
New Betting Markets Offer Opportunities for Expanding Gaming Companies
Mainstream Renewable Power signs EUR1 billion equity investment deal with Aker Horizons to deliver ...
CoinShares Launches New Physically-backed Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ETP)
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
Steel Grating Market to Garner $261.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments