 

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.

During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 18 January 2021 to 22 January 2021:

  Number of
A shares 		Average purchase
price A shares, DKK 		Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 15,169   192,446,559
18 January 2021 200 13,991.7500 2,798,350
19 January 2021 200 13,922.6000 2,784,520
20 January 2021 210 13,909.5238 2,921,000
21 January 2021 215 13,850.8837 2,977,940
22 January 2021 200 13,284.8000 2,656,960
Total 18-22 January 2021 1,025   14,138,770
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 22 January 2021* 1,086 13,793.9219 14,980,199
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 17,280   221,565,528
       
  Number of
B shares 		Average purchase
price B shares, DKK 		Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 60,673   824,988,905
18 January 2021 1,000 15,211.1250 15,211,125
19 January 2021 1,000 15,105.2050 15,105,205
20 January 2021 1,050 15,113.7476 15,869,435
21 January 2021 1,086 15,045.0394 16,338,913
22 January 2021 1,020 14,413.2696 14,701,535
Total 18-22 January 2021 5,156   77,226,213
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 22 January 2021* 3,301 14,977.9311 49,442,151
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 69,130   951,657,269

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 126,150 A shares and 533,179 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.29% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 25 January 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Attachments


