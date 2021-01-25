Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.

During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 18 January 2021 to 22 January 2021:

Number of

A shares Average purchase

price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 15,169 192,446,559 18 January 2021 200 13,991.7500 2,798,350 19 January 2021 200 13,922.6000 2,784,520 20 January 2021 210 13,909.5238 2,921,000 21 January 2021 215 13,850.8837 2,977,940 22 January 2021 200 13,284.8000 2,656,960 Total 18-22 January 2021 1,025 14,138,770 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 22 January 2021* 1,086 13,793.9219 14,980,199 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 17,280 221,565,528 Number of

B shares Average purchase

price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 60,673 824,988,905 18 January 2021 1,000 15,211.1250 15,211,125 19 January 2021 1,000 15,105.2050 15,105,205 20 January 2021 1,050 15,113.7476 15,869,435 21 January 2021 1,086 15,045.0394 16,338,913 22 January 2021 1,020 14,413.2696 14,701,535 Total 18-22 January 2021 5,156 77,226,213 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 22 January 2021* 3,301 14,977.9311 49,442,151 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 69,130 951,657,269

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 126,150 A shares and 533,179 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.29% of the share capital.

Copenhagen, 25 January 2021



