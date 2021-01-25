 

Nykredit Realkredit A/S - Extraordinary general meeting 2021

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

25 January 2021

Nykredit Realkredit A/S - Extraordinary general meeting 2021

The following proposals were adopted at Nykredit Realkredit’s extraordinary general meeting on 25 January:

  • The board of directors’ proposal to implement a merger of Nykredit Realkredit A/S and LR Realkredit A/S in accordance with the merger plan of 11 December 2020 with Nykredit Realkredit A/S as the surviving company and LR Realkredit A/S as the non-surviving company was adopted; see below.
  • The board of directors’ proposal to take over all of LR Realkredit A/S' secondary names was adopted and article 1(2) of the Articles of Association was amended to reflect this resolution.
  • The board of directors’ proposal to take over LR Realkredit A/S’ fund reserve on unchanged terms was adopted and a new article 29(2) was inserted in the articles of association to reflect this resolution.
  • The chair of the meeting was authorised – with the power of delegation and substitution – to register the adopted resolutions with the Danish Business Authority and the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority.

The merger of Nykredit Realkredit A/S and LR Realkredit A/S is completed with effect as of the date on which all the conditions for the merger have been fulfilled. At the same time, the legal effects of the merger will enter into force in pursuant to section 250 of the Danish Companies Act.

The Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs approved the merger on 18 January 2021 pursuant to section 204 of the Danish Financial Business Act. The completion of the merger is thus solely conditional upon (i) the merger being adopted at the general meeting of LR Realkredit A/S, and (ii) the merger being registered with the Danish Business Authority.

The adoption of the merger at LR Realkredit A/S’ general meeting and the registration of the merger with the Danish Business Authority are expected to take place today, 25 January 2021. Nykredit Realkredit A/S will publish a separate company announcement, once the conditions are fulfilled and the merger has been completed.

Further information:
Questions may be addressed to Nykredit Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 83.

Attachment




