DGAP-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM Vonovia SE: Annual General Meeting to take place virtually on April 16, 2021 (news with additional features) 25.01.2021 / 11:36 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bochum, Germany, January 25, 2021 - The Annual General Meeting of Vonovia SE will take place on April 16, 2021. As in 2020, Vonovia plans to hold its Annual General Meeting virtually.

As part of the regulations to alleviate the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the German government has extended the option for virtual Annual General Meetings until the end of 2021. To protect the shareholders and everyone involved, Vonovia's Annual General Meeting will once again take place virtually. All the requirements for a virtual Annual General Meeting will be fulfilled.



Financial Calendar 2021:



March 4, 2021: 2020 Annual Press Conference

April 16, 2021: Annual General Meeting

May 4, 2021: Interim Statement for the First Three Months of 2021

August 6, 2021: Interim Statement for the First Half of 2021

November 4, 2021: Interim Statement for the First Nine Months of 2021





About Vonovia

Vonovia SE is Europe's leading private residential real estate company. Vonovia currently owns around 415,000 residential units in all attractive cities and regions in Germany, Sweden and Austria. It also manages around 73,000 apartments. Its portfolio is worth approximately € 56.0 billion. As a modern service provider, Vonovia focuses on customer orientation and tenant satisfaction. Offering tenants affordable, attractive and livable homes is a prerequisite for the company's successful development. Therefore, Vonovia makes long-term investments in the maintenance, modernization and senior-friendly conversion of its properties. The company is also creating more and more new apartments by realizing infill developments and adding to existing buildings.