ITT to Release 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results and 2021 Outlook on Friday, February 19

ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results, as well as its outlook for 2021, before the opening of The New York Stock Exchange on Friday, February 19, 2021. The company will also hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time to discuss the 2020 financial results, the 2021 outlook and to answer questions.

To participate on the conference call, please dial +1 (706) 643-7542 approximately ten minutes before the 9:00 a.m. EST start. Please provide ID#: 5257154 to the conference operator. A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at www.itt.com/investors, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation.