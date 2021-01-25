 

DGAP-Adhoc InTiCa Systems AG: Initial forecast for 2020 following a strong fourth quarter

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.01.2021, 12:01  |  76   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: InTiCa Systems AG / Key word(s): Forecast
InTiCa Systems AG: Initial forecast for 2020 following a strong fourth quarter

25-Jan-2021 / 12:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

InTiCa Systems AG: Initial forecast for 2020 following a strong fourth quarter

Sales expected to rise to over EUR 70 million (2019: EUR 65.7 million)

Positive EBIT in the range EUR 0.5 million to EUR 1.0 million (2019: EUR 2.1 million)

Optimistic about 2021 due to high level of orders on hand

Passau, January 25, 2021 - Based on the development of its business in the fourth quarter, InTiCa Systems AG (ISIN DE0005874846, ticker IS7), which is listed in the Prime Standard on Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is issuing initial guidance for the 2020 financial year. In view of the high uncertainty caused by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was not possible to issue a qualitative forecast within specific ranges until now.

In its interim report on the first nine months, the company assumed that at year end earnings would be below the prior-year level. Following a strong spurt at the end of the year, the Board of Directors now assumes a rise in Group sales to over EUR 70 million (2019: EUR 65.7 million), while EBIT is expected to be positive between EUR 0.5 million and EUR 1.0 million (2019: EUR 2.1 million). Driven, among other things, by a hike in demand for electric cars, the Automotive segment made a particularly strong contribution to sales growth. The entire e-solutions business continued to report high demand and increased its share of total Group sales to well over 50% in 2020. When comparing earnings with the previous year, it should be noted that the sharp depreciation of the Czech koruna and Mexican peso at the start of the coronavirus pandemic led to significant currency losses, which increased other expenses but had no impact on cash flows.

Seite 1 von 3
InTiCa Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc InTiCa Systems AG: Initial forecast for 2020 following a strong fourth quarter DGAP-Ad-hoc: InTiCa Systems AG / Key word(s): Forecast InTiCa Systems AG: Initial forecast for 2020 following a strong fourth quarter 25-Jan-2021 / 12:01 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Corestate successfully places Sigma Technopark in Augsburg from its open special AIF 'Opportunity ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics und Acer Therapeutics unterzeichnen Optionsvereinbarung für die Exklusivität ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Energy AG: Siemens Energy AG gibt vorläufige Ergebnisse für das 1. Quartal des ...
DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 32,00 € bis 38,00 € je Aktie fest
Lloyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Claas Müller-Lankenau Head of Technology
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics and Acer Therapeutics Sign Option Agreement for Exclusivity to Negotiate a ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Energy AG: Siemens Energy AG announces preliminary results for first quarter of fiscal year ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG: Achiko concludes Phase 1 study of Project Gumnuts for Covid-19 testing
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG: Achiko schliesst Phase 1-Studie von Project Gumnuts für Covid-19-Tests ab
DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group sets price range for planned IPO at €32.00 to €38.00
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Booming demand for electromobility - Heidelberg doubles production capacity for Wallboxes
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Positiver Ausblick der LION E-Mobility AG für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE und H&Mbeyond. starten Kooperation zu Virtual Fitting
Eat Beyond Inc. erwirbt mit Abobe Foods ein neues Portfoliounternehmen
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konzept für mögliche Restrukturierung der Anleihen und ...
DGAP-News: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Amsterdam Trande Bank provides EUR 40 mn debt funding for ...
Freeman Gold Corp. bereitet neues Metallurgieprogramm für Schlüsselressource Lemhi vor
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:01 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: InTiCa Systems AG: Erstmalige Prognose für 2020 nach starkem vierten Quartal (deutsch)
12:01 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: InTiCa Systems AG: Erstmalige Prognose für 2020 nach starkem vierten Quartal
04.01.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: InTiCa Systems AG (deutsch)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
1.921
Inticom - Pommesbude oder Wachstumswert?