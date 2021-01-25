Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 InTiCa Systems AG: Initial forecast for 2020 following a strong fourth quarter Sales expected to rise to over EUR 70 million (2019: EUR 65.7 million)

Positive EBIT in the range EUR 0.5 million to EUR 1.0 million (2019: EUR 2.1 million)

Optimistic about 2021 due to high level of orders on hand

Passau, January 25, 2021 - Based on the development of its business in the fourth quarter, InTiCa Systems AG (ISIN DE0005874846, ticker IS7), which is listed in the Prime Standard on Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is issuing initial guidance for the 2020 financial year. In view of the high uncertainty caused by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was not possible to issue a qualitative forecast within specific ranges until now.

In its interim report on the first nine months, the company assumed that at year end earnings would be below the prior-year level. Following a strong spurt at the end of the year, the Board of Directors now assumes a rise in Group sales to over EUR 70 million (2019: EUR 65.7 million), while EBIT is expected to be positive between EUR 0.5 million and EUR 1.0 million (2019: EUR 2.1 million). Driven, among other things, by a hike in demand for electric cars, the Automotive segment made a particularly strong contribution to sales growth. The entire e-solutions business continued to report high demand and increased its share of total Group sales to well over 50% in 2020. When comparing earnings with the previous year, it should be noted that the sharp depreciation of the Czech koruna and Mexican peso at the start of the coronavirus pandemic led to significant currency losses, which increased other expenses but had no impact on cash flows.