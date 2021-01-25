 

DGAP-News GK Software enjoyed a very successful Q4 and gained its first major customer in France

GK Software enjoyed a very successful Q4 and gained its first major customer in France

25.01.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • New customer from the group of top 50 global retailers
  • Enormous increase in the cloud business

GK Software SE continued its successful course in the fourth quarter and gained several new customers as well as signing agreements with significant existing clients. The new customers include a French company for the first time and it is one of the world's 50 largest retailers. In addition, two other retailers opted to introduce full cloud services and will make use of cloud4retail as software-as-a-service (SaaS). The new customers for the Company's core solutions come from countries like Chile, Canada and, for the first time, New Zealand and operate in the food retail, consumer electronics and DIY sectors.

As a result, GK Software was able to gain ten new customers overall on four continents for its core solutions during the 2020 financial year, despite the restrictions placed on sales opportunities. Three more existing customers also decided to switch their operations to OmniPOS during the past year. Deutsche Fiskal was also very successful in attracting new customers for its fiscalisation services.

Overall, the Company was able to sign agreements for cloud services with a minimum order volume of EUR 48 million; in most cases, they will have a term of between three and ten years in the form of SaaS services. Despite the restrictions caused by the Covid-19 crisis, turnover amounting to approx. EUR 7 million was generated in the classic licence business too.

In the light of the results during the fourth quarter, the Management Board expects the Company to meet its forecast for the full year; it believes that this will be accompanied by a slight increase in turnover with a significant improvement in profitability.

About GK Software SE
GK Software SE is a leading developer and provider of standard software for the retail sector, and currently counts a quarter of the world's 50 largest retailers among its customer base. According to a study published by RBR 2020, the Company is one of the leading international providers of POS software and is the second-fastest growing business in the industry in terms of the number of installations worldwide. The company offers an extensive range of solutions for stores and enterprise headquarters as well as for the implementation of contemporary omni-channel retail concepts. Thanks to its open and platform-independent software solutions in the GK/Retail Suite, the company has established itself as one of the market's leading providers of technology and innovations. Its solutions enable retail chains with numerous stores to optimize their business processes and to benefit from significant potential for saving costs and implementing customer loyalty programs in order to improve their competitiveness. In addition to its own software solutions, GK Software SE also offers customers a comprehensive range of implementation and maintenance services. Having been acquired in 2013, AWEK GmbH and in 2015, the retail segment of DBS Data Business Systems Inc. In 2017, the company acquired a majority shareholding in prudsys AG, a company focused on artificial intelligence. In 2018, the valuephone GmbH was acquired, which develops leading solutions for mobile consumers.

