 

Eutelsat’s HOTBIRD Neighborhood to Launch ESR 24/7 Esports Network (ESR), The First 24/7 Linear Video Gaming Channel Over Europe

Eutelsat Communications’ (Paris:ETL) (Euronext Paris: ETL) flagship 13° East HOTBIRD position has been selected by ESRevolution, Inc. for the European launch of its ground-breaking video gaming channel, ESR.

In an exclusive agreement, ESR, already the leading premium quality video gaming channel in the US, will make its content available in Europe for the first time in 24/7 HD linear format from February 2021, leveraging the unparalleled coverage of EUTELSAT HOTBIRD, with its reach of over 135 million TV households.

Commenting on the agreement, Philippe Oliva, Eutelsat’s Chief Commercial Officer said: “We are excited to welcome ESR on HOTBIRD. Its groundbreaking format attracts a new generation of younger audiences and illustrates that linear distribution via satellite is attractive for these new channel genres to multiply and diversify their distribution.”

Wendy Wang, CEO of ESR added: “We are delighted to partner with Eutelsat to deliver our content to the millions of gamers and fans in Europe in 24/7 linear format. The global video gaming market continues to grow at a rapid rate, and we look forward to developing our offer and growing our European audience in the years to come.”

About Eutelsat Communications
 Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over 6,600 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

www.eutelsat.com – Follow us on Twitter @Eutelsat_SA

