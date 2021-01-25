 

Zomedica Signs TRUFORMA Distribution Agreement With Miller Veterinary Supply

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021, 12:10  |  62   |   |   

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM) (“Zomedica”), a veterinary health company creating point-of-care diagnostics products for dogs and cats, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Miller Veterinary Supply (“Miller”) for the distribution of TRUFORMA, Zomedica’s first product, planned to begin sales on March 30, 2021.

Miller, one of the veterinary industry’s fastest growing businesses, was established in 1920 and now is the oldest wholesale veterinary distributor in the United States. The Company currently is managed by a group of veterinary industry veterans. Remaining small and independent allows Miller to provide exceptional customer service by employing knowledgeable people who know how a practice functions and by being very flexible. Not content to rest on their 100-year history, the Company is growing rapidly and expanding aggressively.

Under the terms of the distribution agreement, Miller will be representing Zomedica in states ranging from Texas to Maine, concentrated in the eastern and mid-eastern portion of the United States. As previously announced, they will be supported by several Zomedica sales employees in the field assigned to work with the Miller sales representatives to enhance the level of customer service provided relating to TRUFORMA. Zomedica currently is recruiting these support representatives as part of its commercialization preparation.

Miller assigns dedicated and educated Inside Sales Specialists and Territory Managers to each customer account. This team always is available to handle each account personally by whatever communication method preferred by the customer.  They take pride in their experience and attention to customer needs.  Miller provides a seamless experience between online and offline channels.  Their online ordering offers speed and convenience, while their sales team always is available to offer solutions and to provide value.

“We could not be happier about signing this distribution agreement with such a reputable and highly experienced organization,” stated Robert Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of Zomedica. “We believe that the principals of Miller share the same commitment to quality, customer service, and value that we hope to be hallmarks of the TRUFORMA line of products. We look forward to serving the veterinary community together as we introduce TRUFORMA into the marketplace.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zomedica Signs TRUFORMA Distribution Agreement With Miller Veterinary Supply ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM) (“Zomedica”), a veterinary health company creating point-of-care diagnostics products for dogs and cats, today announced that it has signed an agreement with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Roche renews partnership with Sysmex to deliver haematology testing solutions
BioSolar Announces $5.0 Million Private Placement Offering
Roche’s faricimab meets primary endpoint in two global phase III studies and shows potential to ...
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Virginia
Synairgen announces inclusion of its inhaled interferon beta treatment in US NIH ACTIV-2 trial in ...
First US Patients Dosed in Phase III ZIRCON Trial of Renal Cancer Imaging Product
Philips delivers Q4 sales of EUR 6.0 billion, with 7% comp. sales growth; income from cont. ...
FDA Grants Toripalimab Fast Track Designation for Mucosal Melanoma
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Gives 2021 Loan Origination Guidance, Achieves 2020 Loan Origination ...
TILT Holdings Inc. Statement on CDA Lawsuit
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 