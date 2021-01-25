Zomedica Signs TRUFORMA Distribution Agreement With Miller Veterinary Supply

Miller, one of the veterinary industry’s fastest growing businesses, was established in 1920 and now is the oldest wholesale veterinary distributor in the United States. The Company currently is managed by a group of veterinary industry veterans. Remaining small and independent allows Miller to provide exceptional customer service by employing knowledgeable people who know how a practice functions and by being very flexible. Not content to rest on their 100-year history, the Company is growing rapidly and expanding aggressively.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM) (“Zomedica”), a veterinary health company creating point-of-care diagnostics products for dogs and cats, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Miller Veterinary Supply (“Miller”) for the distribution of TRUFORMA, Zomedica’s first product, planned to begin sales on March 30, 2021.

Under the terms of the distribution agreement, Miller will be representing Zomedica in states ranging from Texas to Maine, concentrated in the eastern and mid-eastern portion of the United States. As previously announced, they will be supported by several Zomedica sales employees in the field assigned to work with the Miller sales representatives to enhance the level of customer service provided relating to TRUFORMA. Zomedica currently is recruiting these support representatives as part of its commercialization preparation.

Miller assigns dedicated and educated Inside Sales Specialists and Territory Managers to each customer account. This team always is available to handle each account personally by whatever communication method preferred by the customer. They take pride in their experience and attention to customer needs. Miller provides a seamless experience between online and offline channels. Their online ordering offers speed and convenience, while their sales team always is available to offer solutions and to provide value.

“We could not be happier about signing this distribution agreement with such a reputable and highly experienced organization,” stated Robert Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of Zomedica. “We believe that the principals of Miller share the same commitment to quality, customer service, and value that we hope to be hallmarks of the TRUFORMA line of products. We look forward to serving the veterinary community together as we introduce TRUFORMA into the marketplace.”