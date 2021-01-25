Predictmedix Inc. - Corporate Update

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update on its recent activities. This update will outline current progress, advancements of the Company and shed light on other corporate developments as the past few months have been about laying the groundwork for our long-term success. The initiatives and developments outlined below are in line with our larger goal of being the market leader in workplace health and safety by offering artificial intelligence powered technologies which address the major issues encountered in workplaces.

Predictmedix and Juiceworks' Safe Entry Station will be showcased in a Live event on Jan 26, 2021 in New York City by Wellness4Humanity.

Wellness4Humanity’s New York City (NYC) flagship location opens at 225 West 34th Street near Pennsylvania Station in the heart of Herald Square in the two-story high-impact space formerly occupied by Lane Bryant. The flagship location will be showcasing a Safe Entry Station powered by Predictmedix's proprietary infectious disease symptom screening technology.

- Here is a link to a demo of our technology: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=phziV7OBkjY

Sales and business development

Predictmedix has been gearing up its sales and business development efforts for its screening technologies and is proud to announce the following progress to date:

- Predictmedix has successfully deployed its technologies for beta testing purposes with major partners in North America and Asia, including India Oil (a fortune 500 corporation), MGM Hospital COVID-19 ward (one of the largest COVID-19 hospitals in Mumbai, India) and Flow Water.

- Our deployment at MGM Hospital is strategic to ensure our AI algorithms adapt to symptom associated changes brought on by new COVID-19 variants. In other words, this allows our AI algorithm to adapt to the mutating virus. Once learned, the technology is deployed immediately and is simultaneously functional across all present deployments.

- Prospective clients in the US are particularly interested in a solution which performs metal detection along with infectious disease symptom screening. Predictmedix and Juiceworks is currently working with one of the largest metal detector manufacturers in North America to design a solution which integrates our infectious disease symptom screening solution with metal detectors. This will allow Predictmedix to launch a competitive product in the full body scanner market as well.