Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants

Dallas, TX, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (the “ Company ”) announced today that, commencing January 28, 2021, holders of the 11,500,000 units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company’s Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “ATA” and “ATA WS,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ATA.U.” Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities with an initial focus on technology, media, and telecommunications verticals. However, the Company’s efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to any particular industry or geographic region.