 

Trane Technologies Named to Corporate Knights Global 100

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has been named to the 2021 Corporate Knights Global 100 index of the world’s most sustainable corporations. Corporate Knights released its 17th annual ranking in Davos today, after a rigorous assessment of over 8,000 companies.

“We’re proud to earn a place on the Corporate Knights’ elite list as one of the world’s most sustainable companies,” said Mike Lamach, chairman and chief executive officer of Trane Technologies. “Leading with a bold purpose to challenge what’s possible for a sustainable world and embedding environmental and social principles into our strategy and operations is the right thing to do. It’s not only good for our company’s performance, it’s also vital to building a better future for our people, communities and planet. By challenging ourselves to think differently, take bold action and form collaborative partnerships, we can help solve major global challenges like climate change.”

Global 100 companies represent the top one percent in the world on sustainability performance and are analyzed on 24 quantitative key performance indicators including resource management, employee management, financial management and supplier performance. Trane Technologies’ progress in increasing clean revenue and energy productivity were critical factors in achieving the high ranking.

Advancing The Sustainability Agenda

To help tackle some of the most significant global challenges, Trane Technologies has also joined the World Economic Forum as an associate partner and is participating in this week’s Davos Agenda to collaborate with other global leaders in advancing sustainable economic growth. Trane Technologies’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Lamach, will speak in the session “Building Net-Zero Cities” on Monday, January 25.

The company’s partnership with World Economic Forum will help spur transformational change through initiatives that reshape how the world produces, delivers and consumes energy and materials, and accelerate action on climate change, food systems and sustainable international development.

Trane Technologies and its leading brands Trane and Thermo King continue to help solve for some of the world’s biggest sustainability challenges and inspire a movement with bold 2030 Sustainability Commitments. These commitments include a pledge to reduce customer greenhouse gas emissions by one gigaton (2% of the world’s annual emissions), carbon-neutral operations, gender parity in leadership and a diverse workforce reflective of the communities it serves. Trane Technologies is also making a positive difference in the community with significant investments in education access and healthy environments for learning, climate education and workforce development.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.com.

Disclaimer

